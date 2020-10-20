EndSARS Protest in Lekki toll gate: Hillary Clinton ask Buhari, Nigeria Army to stop killing #EndSARS protesters for Lekki toll gate

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Former US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton ask President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria to stop killing #EndSARS protesters.

Clinton wey be former US Secretary of State make di call on Tuesday night afta armed soldiers fire live bullets and fire works wia thousands of #EndSARS protesters gada for Lekki toll gate inside Lagos.

"I dey call on @mbuhari and di @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters." Hillary tok for her tweet.

Meanwhile Nigeria Army don post tweet say wetin happun na fake news.

Armed soldiers fire live bullets and fire works at thousands of #EndSARS protesters gada for Lekki toll gate inside Lagos.

Rights group Amnesty International say dem don receive reports wit enof evidence wey show say soldiers bullets kill protesters during Tuesday kasala for Lekki toll gate #EndSARS protest.

Tori be say Nigerians no look goment face still continue di #EndSARS protests for Lagos even afta di 24 hour curfew wey goment declare to start from 4pm on Tuesday.

Kasala start wen thousands of protesters wey full Lekki toll gate still dey protest begin hear gun shots for air.