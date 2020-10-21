Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos Nigeria: Army pipo kill #EndSARS protesters for Lekki toll gate shooting, Femi Gbajabiamila comfam

Wia dis foto come from, Femi Gbajabiamila

Army pipo wey dey armed true true kill #EndSARS protesters for Lekki toll gate shooting for Lagos, Nigeria House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila don comfam.

"E dey unavoidably and painfully clear say get a number of casualties as a result of gunfire for Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos Nigeria."

Na so Oa Gbajabiamila react as e confirm deaths wey happun fron Tuesday #EndSARS protests wia armed sojas fire live bullets at unarmed protesters.

Earlier in di day Lagos State Govenor for one state live broadcast yarn say nobodi die for di shootings.

Di lawmaker wey dey represent Lagos for Nigeria House of Representatives tok dis one on Wednesday afternoon.

E say di Lekki Toll Gate shootings need quick and thorough investigation to determine di facts of wetin happend last night for Lagos.

Nigerian pipo deserve to know and sabi di account of di action dem wey lead to di events of last night.

Meanwhile Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu don tok say e no get any excuse for di unfortunate incident wey happun last night, and as di Governor, e dey apologize for every action & di tins wen e no fit do for dis mata.

Di Govnor say im dey beg di youths, protesters and odas to abeg give peace a chance.

Tori be say na violence full di last two days of police brutality protest for Nigeria commercial city Lagos.

How di "Lekki toll gate shooting" happen?

Tori be say Nigerians no look goment face still continue di #EndSARS protests for Lagos even afta di 24 hour curfew wey goment declare to start from 4pm on Tuesday (wey di Lagos Govnor later shift to start by 9pm).

Kasala start wen thousands of protesters wey full Lekki toll gate still dey protest begin hear gun shots for air.

Di next tin everiwia scata and become rowdy. E no dey clear how many wunjure wen e happun around 6:45pm Nigerian time.

Di protesters tanda for ground insists say dem go continue di protest against police brutality.

Lagos goment say at least 30 pipo wunjure for di Lekki toll gate protest on Tuesday.

Rights group Amnesty International say dem don receive reports wit enof evidence wey show say soldiers bullets kill protesters during Tuesday kasala for Lekki toll gate #EndSARS protest.