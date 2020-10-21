Lekki toll gate End SARS protest shooting latest - How di world react

Di peaceful End SARS protest wey bin dey happun for Nigeria financial capital Lagos turn bloody on Tuesday night afta eyewitnesses say sojas fire live bullets enta protesters begin shoot.

Tins begin get k-leg for di peaceful well organised protest wen some jaguda pipo hijack di protests on Monday begin harass innocent civilians, attack police for Lagos and oda states.

By Tuesday morning, mata turn worse as dem burn police stations, and pipo properties.

Wia dis foto come from, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Di katakata wey burst na im make di Lagos state govnor Babajide SanwOlu, declare dust to dawn curfew for di state on Tuesday October, 20.

But mata further sour as some of di protesters wey station for di protest strongholds for Lekki and Alausa insist on remaining for di protest ground despite di curfew.

According to pipo wey witness tins as dem happun for di Lekki protest ground plus videos wey bin go viral for social media, some sojas land di place, surround di protesters begin shoot live bullets.

Lagos goment confam say 30 pipo injure for di shooting. But e neva clear how many pipo wey die from bullet wounds.

Wia dis foto come from, Rihanna/Twitter

Army deny di attack

Despite di videos wey show men in Nigeria Army uniform dey shoot protesters, di Army deny di attack.

A few days ago, di Nigeria Army give public notice say dem go begin Operation Crocodile Tears VI starting from October, 20, 2020 reach December.

For dia Twitter handle, dem describe all di tori about di Lekki attack wey some tori pipo carry against dem say dem shoot End SARS protesters as fake news.

How di world react

Some ogbonge pipo for di world don call out Nigerian goment make dem order a stop to di attacks.

"While we continue to investigate the killings, Amnesty International wish to remind di authorities say under international law, security forces only fit resort to di use of lethal force wen strictly unavoidable to protect against imminent threat of death or serious injury." Na so Amnesty International.

American musician Rihanna say, "I no fit bear to see dis torture and brutality wey don continue to affect di nation across our planets!... My heart dey broken for Nigeria man!! E dey unbearable to watch! I dey so proud of your strength…"

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Beyonce

Nigerian Celebs and elites too tok

Former Nigeria number three man, Senate president Bukola Saraki, "I appeal to d goment to end dis shooting of protesters by security agents. We need to exercise great patience, restraint and compassion to handle di demands of dis youth."

Oby Ezekwesili tweet say, Hello World, Our @NigeriaGov of @MBuhari dey kill our young citizens on di street for Lagos now. Join us to #StopNigeriaGovernment Now!!!

One Nigerian footballer John Ogu for Twitter say, "make di Politicians ask dia children to go and represent Nigeria for di next @NGSuperEagles , @thenff upcoming games.

For ogbonge Nigeria actress Kate Henshaw, "All na smoke screen afta all... Di more we look, di less we saw... e no take long to spill more blood!!

Wia dis foto come from, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu visit di victims

Lagos state Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu say im no sabi anytin about di attack and im goment go investigate di mata.

Di govnor go visit di injured victims for hospital wia dem dey collect treatment.

For im tweet, oga Sanwo-Olu describe wetin happun as di darkest day of dia night as pipo wey dey beyond dia control "mark dark notes for our history."

"Dis na di toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control don move to make dark notes for our history, but go face am and come out stronger.