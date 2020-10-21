Lekki toll gate End SARS protest shooting: Sanwo-Olu apologise for incident

Wia dis foto come from, Babajide sanwo-olu/twitter

Lagos state govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu don apologise to Lagosians for everitin wey happun on Tuesday, 20, October, 2020.

Oga Sanwo-olu wey recount di different parts of di state wey jaguda pipo destroy goment properties including police stations and lynching of policemen, appeal to protesters to please give peace a chance.

Di govnor announce di immediate suspension of all activities in the state in the next three days except for di ones wey dey related to security issues.

E also order make dem lower flags all ova di state for di next three days as to mark of solidarity for di protest.

Concerning di military action wey bin happun for di Lekki Tollgate Plaza, im say, "No sitting govnor fit control di rules of engagement of military but we go still investigate wetin happen."

We don appeal to di federal goment to chook eye for di mandate wey di military take operate for di Lekki Tollgate Plaza.

Wetin else Sanwo-Olu tok?

Oga Sanwo-Olu say, dem bin ask di protesters make dem suspend dia protest sake of di tension for di state den continue afta tins don calm.

Im say "we make case make dem suspend protest and continue wen tension don calm."

Sanwo-Olu say goment policy require say dem no go fit make different rules for different protesters but dem bin no fit persuade di protesters for Lekki toll plaza to stop di protest even wen dem convince di ones for Alausa to suspend am.

Im say dem bin no fit tok to any leader to convince di protesters as di lekki protesters say dem no get leader and dat na part of dia strategy.

Di govnor say, although "dis may look like di darkest hour for our history but di sun go rise again."