End SARS protest: Who be DJ Switch, di Disc Jockey wey film Lekki toll gate shooting?

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@DJSwitch_ Wetin we call dis foto, DJ Switch for protest ground

Di Tuesday evening attack wey happun for Lekki Toll gate area of Lagos, south west Nigeria wey kill at least one protester, na event many pipo see live because one popular entertainer DJ Switch, stream am for social media as e dey happun.

Dis don leave kweshion ontop pipo mind about di safety of di DJ, wey her real name na Obianuju Catherine Udeh.

As of late night of 20 October, tori bin comot say Nigerian authorities don detain her. Odas say she don die, as she lose her life in di crossfire of di live ammunition shooting by soldiers for Lekki toll gate.

But by early mor mor of Wednesday, di mata don clear as DJ Switch use Instagram to confam say she dey alive and well.

Nigerian Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus na anoda celebrity wey many fear for her her life because she bin dey di scene of di shooting.

She too, go ontop Instagram around 4am (WAT) on Wednesday to assure her fans say she dey okay.

Wia dis foto come from, Imole "Tobbie Maguire" Balogun

Who be DJ Switch

Not to confuse am with 12-year-old Ghanaian DJ child wonder wey dey answer di same name, dis DJ Switch na Nigerian born and based professional DJ wey dey totori pipo with her skills home and abroad.

Her real name na Obianuju Catherine Udeh, and she also be songwriter and musician wey for 2013 become di winner of di first edition of The Glo X Factor at di age of 29.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@DJSwitch_

She be di last of eight children, from Udi for Enugu State, Eastern Nigeria.

DJ Switch na Geology graduate from University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State and according to her biography for Instagram, she also na di "1st ever Redbull 3Style North/West Africa Champion".

DJ Switch bin don use her platform and celebrity status to draw attention to di #EndSARS protest against police brutality in Lagos, wia she dey based.