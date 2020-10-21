Lekki toll gate End SARS shooting latest: Lagos state government confam 30 injured

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos state government Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos state goment visit one of di injured

Lagos state goment don confam say at least 30 pipo injure afta 'security operatives' shoot End Sars protesters for Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos, south west Nigeria on Tuesday.

According to am, currently 10 patients dey di Gen Hospital, 11 dey Reddington and 4 dey Vedic; with small to moderate levels of injuries while 2 dey receive intensive medical care while 3 patients don dey discharged.

Wetin happun

BBC Pidgin reporter wey dey for ground for Lekki Toll Gate around 6:45pm Nigerian time say sojas bin form wall alias barrier gada round di protesters wey no gree run.

Di protesters tanda for ground insists say dem go continue di protest against police brutality.

Di sojas first fire wetin sound like live bullets for up at first, den dem begin shoot fire works wey sound like banga to pursue di protesters, awa pesin wey dey dia wen e happun tok.

Di protesters no gree comot but siddon for ground dey sing di national anthem.

Later, one protester wey dey dia do live video begin show pesin wey bullets hit and injure and bullets dem pick from ground.

How many pipo die?

E never clear yet, authorities never say and di figures wey goment give only tok about 30 pipo wey injure.

But eyewitnesses wey dey ground say don say at least some pipo die.

'Black Tuesday'

Churches and hospitals open dia doors.

Big churches around di Lekki area begin send message ontop social for pipo wey strand to show and come rest.

Covenant Nation, Elevation and Daystar na some wey open dia doors.

Hospitals too follow send message say dem ready treat victims.

Wetin presidency tok?

Dem never tok pim yet.

But Nigerian Army don post several tweets ontop dia social media accounts to wash hand comot di incident and tag some reports wey say dem shoot protesters as fake news.