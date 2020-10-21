TVC news station fire: Hoodlums attack Television Continental office building for Lagos
Hoodlums don attack Television Continental, TVC office building for Ketu, Lagos area of Nigeria.Dem dey burn equipment and cars.One of di staff wey dey inside tell BBC say some pipo don escape go outside while some still dey inside.
Pipo start to notice say something dey off wen di TV station suddenly go off wen Morayo Brown wey dey present Your View tok on air say hoodlums dey di gate of di office.
We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.