TVC news station fire: Hoodlums attack Television Continental office building for Lagos

Wia dis foto come from, TVC News

Hoodlums don attack Television Continental, TVC office building for Ketu, Lagos area of Nigeria.Dem dey burn equipment and cars.One of di staff wey dey inside tell BBC say some pipo don escape go outside while some still dey inside.

Pipo start to notice say something dey off wen di TV station suddenly go off wen Morayo Brown wey dey present Your View tok on air say hoodlums dey di gate of di office.