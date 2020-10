Video of Lekki toll gate protest: Di moment soldiers arrive wia End Sars protesters dey campaign

Di peaceful End SARS protest wey bin dey happun for Nigeria financial capital Lagos turn bloody on Tuesday night afta eyewitnesses say sojas fire live bullets enta protesters begin shoot.

Tins begin get k-leg for di peaceful well organised protest wen some jaguda pipo hijack di protests on Monday begin harass innocent civilians, attack police for Lagos and oda states.