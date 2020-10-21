EndSARS Protest Lekki toll gate shooting: Lagos property wey #EndSARS violence destroy

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Youth for di kontri bin don dey protest for more dan two weeks for di government to EndSars, Police brutality, and reform di police force.

Na violence full di last two days of police brutality protest for Nigeria commercial city Lagos.

On Wednesday alone, jaguda pipo burn down one of di biggest television stations for Nigeria, TVC. Dem also burn down at least two popular public bus terminals for Lagos Mainlad and police station near University of Lagos.

Kasala burst for di peaceful EndSARS protests for Lagos on Monday 19 October afta authorities confam say jaguda pipo alias hoodlum don hijack di protest to begin attack innocent citizens.

See Lagos properties wey spoil for violence afta #EndSARS protest;

Lekki- Ikoyi Toll gate and Lekki Toll gate

E no dey clear who set fire burn di Lekki toll gate and di Lekki-Ikoyi toll gate on Tuesday 20th October afta di shooting of protesters wey gada for dia.

But di whole incident start afta sojas go shoot at unarmed protesters wey want Nigeria goment to end police brutality and reform SWAT dat na one new police unit wey replace SARS.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

NPA Headquarter for Lagos

Some hoodlums attack and put fire for di headquarters of Nigerian Ports Authority in Marina, Lagos on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

According to some social media reports, di hoodlums dey para sake of say sojas go shoot unarmed protesters for Lekki Tollgate yesterday.

Sanwo-Olu family home for Lagos Island

Di Family house of Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu no dey left out as report say some youths go put fire for di place on Wednesday 21st October.

Dis happun afa di Governor tok say no nobody die during di shooting wey sojas do for Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday night. Dis come make angry youth go light fire for di Governor family house wey im mamma dey stay.

Wia dis foto come from, TVC News

Television Continental (TVC)

Hoodlums attack Television Continental, TVC office building for Ketu, Lagos area of Nigeria on Wednesday 21st October. Dem burn equipment and cars.

one of di staff wey dey inside tell BBC say some pipo don escape go outside while some still dey inside.

Pipo start to notice say something dey off wen di TV station suddenly go off wen Morayo Brown wey dey present Your View tok on air say hoodlums dey di gate of di office.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) for Oyingbo, Yaba

Angry thugs also attack and put fire for mass transit buses wey belong to Lagos State goment for Oyingbo area for Yaba on Wednesday 21, October.

Di buses wey dem dey popularly call Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) dey park for di Oyingbo and Berger terminals.

Federal Road Safety Corporation (FRSC) office

Report say angry thugs also attack and burn di Federal Road Safety Corporation (FRSC) and Vehicle Inspection unit office (VIO) for Ojodu Berger area of Lagos on Wednesday 21, October.

Di FRSC unit dey share di same compound with di Vehicle Inspection unit. Report say di thugs burn some motor wey dey dia and destroy several properties.

Police stations

Lagos state Police tok-tok pesin, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi say hoodlums kill two policemen for Orile Police Station, wound many for various stations and burn ten (10) police formations across di state on Tuesday 20th October.

E say dem loot di affected stations and tiff some valuables from dia. Some of di oda affected police stations include;

Idimu,

Igando,

Layeni,

Denton,

Ilenbe Hausa,

Ajah,

Amukoko,

Ilasa, Cele Outpost under Ijesha,

disbanded SARS officer under Ajegunle,

Ebute-Ero Mushin (Olosan) wia dem kill two policemen

Ojo and Ajegunle wia dem burn two (2) patrol vans.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Jaguda pipo burn down Orile police station for Lagos.

Banks, Secretariat and Medical centre

Also, on di 20th and 21st of October, hoodlums attacked three (3) new generation banks and tiff some amount of money while dem put fire for some parts of di bank before police arrest some of dem di loots from the banks, including arms and ammunition.

Police tok-tok pesin say for Ajegunle Area today, di hoodlums burn di Secretariat of Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Council and some valuables including cars; plus also attack some oda private medical and commercial centres.

Palace of Oba of Lagos

Today, Wednesday 21st October, 2020, di hoodlums attack di Palace of Oba of Lagos and carry im his staff of office go.

Report say dem destroy cars and tiff valuable properties wey dey di palace but di Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu dey safe afta some team of armed soldiers come rescue am.

Shoprite Ajah and oda shops/malls

Lagos state Police tok-tok pesin, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi tok for statement say hoodlum attack shoprite Ajah and g loots tins for many oda shops/malls.

Dis na afta di shooting of unarmed protesters wey sojas do for Lekki tll gate yesterday.

Lagos State, Magistrate Courts, Igbosere

Hoodlums attack di Igbosere High Court, Obalende on Wednesday evening 21 October stealing computers, printers, files, fans, air conditioners and oda items.

For one video wey dey circulate online, di hoodlums dey run around with different items and one of di thugs wear judge robe and wig plus carry machete.

Lagos state police tok-tok pesin also confam di attack.

Di Nation Newspapers office

According to di statement from Lagos state Police tok-tok pesin, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, hoodlums also attack di Nation news paper office today 21st October.

Tins wey Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu say dem attack

According to Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, tins spoil on Tuesday 20th, 2020 wen some unknown pesin go burn di Orile and Ilasamaja Police Stations.

Kasala also happen as some unknown pipo also burn down completely di Ajeromi Local Government Area offices followed by heavy destruction of property.

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos state government Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos state goment visit one of di injured

For di same Ajeromi Local Government Area, Ajegunle in particular, hoodlums loot tins from di branches of financial institutions and dem also try to enta Tincan Island Ports.

How di #EndSARS protest begin?

Di protesters begin dia demonstration on Wednesday, 7th of October afta Popular singer, Naira Marley bin call for protest but later postpone am.