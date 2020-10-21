Pope Francis say Homosexual pipo get di right to be in a family
Pope Francis don give go ahead for same-sex civil union for di first time.
Pope tok during one interview for di feature-length documentary "Francesco."
"Homosexual pipo get di right to be in a family. Dem be children of God," Francis tok.
Pope Francis become di first pontiff to endorse same-sex civil unions inside comments for one documentary first land alias premiered Wednesday.
Di decision spark cheers from gay Catholics and demands for clarification from conservatives, knowing di Vatican official teaching on di issue of same sex marriage.
As e bin dey tok for one television program called Francesco released inside Rome, di pope say same-sex couples get di right to be togeda and dia lives no suppose dey inside in a situation.