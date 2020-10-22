Ikoyi prison dey under attack for Lagos Nigeria

Ikoyi prison for Lagos Nigeria dey on fire, according to reports wey BBC Pidgin don receive.

Lagos State Govnor tok tok pesin Gboyega Akosile just confam di tori give BBC say Ikoyi Prisons dey under attack.

Na on Thursday around 12pm na im di tori land say attempt dey on to break Ikoyi Prison.

Policemen and soldiers don arrive di Ikoyi Correctional Centre and dem dey try to stop di attempted jailbreak.

Eyewitness explain say dem begin see smoke and hear gun shots from wia di prison wey dey inside di heart of Lagos Island main business district.

Dis dey happun just days afta jaguda pipo wey hijack di #EndSARS protests for Benin, Edo State southern Nigeria bin go break Benin and Okoh prisons.

Di prison authorities alias Nigeria Correctional Service say na over 1,900 prisoners bin escape on Monday 19 October, 2020 during di Benin prison break.