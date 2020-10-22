Sanwo-Olu speech today: Lekki toll gate CCTV cameras still dey, nobody remove am before shooting - LASG

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di govnor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu say di CCTV camera wey dey Lekki toll gate area, di scene of di shooting on Tuesday, dey kampe, as nobody comot dem.

Oga Sanwo-Olu for interview with Arise news on Thursday morning bin dey respond to question of one viral video wey comot just before di shooting wey show staff of di toll gate, Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC), dey comot camera just before di shooting wey happun for di toll gate on Tuesday.

"Dat camera wey you see [for foto] no be motion camera... na infrared cameras wey dey read tags ontop vehicles," di govnor tok.

"Di security cameras still dey available and dis na soem of wetin we go use for our investigations." Sanwo-Olu tok.

Govnor Sanwo-Olu also address some oda issues.

Di govnor again explain wetin e mean by say e no get control over di military.

"Di hierachy and chains of command of military no be something wey I know and I no think say I get such powres to control or to activate di military," e tok.

Curfew

Di govnor tok say di im dey consider to ease curfew wey im put in place on Tuesday, hours before di shooting incident.

He say dis one dey needed so that Lagos residents go see food and oda important tins buy put for house.

"Once we see see say di streets don clear and all di high hinger don go down, we fit reduce di curfew by tomorrow (Friday) or next tomorrow (Saturday) at di latest".

Investigation

Oga Sanwo-Olu assure pipo say di panel to torchlight di incident don already begin work, but dem go still need di assistance of youths.