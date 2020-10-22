President Muhammadu Buhari order Nigeria security to stop violence, go address di nation today

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

Nigeria President don direct security agencies to use any means wey dey for law book to stop di katakat alias violence wey dey happun across di kontri.

Buhari also order law enforcement agents to bring back law and order back for places wey dey experience choas for di kontri afta jaguda pipo hijact di EndSARS protest to end police brutality.

President, Muhammadu Buhari give di order on Thursday afternoon afta e preside over di National Security Council Meeting for Aso Rock Presidential villa, Abuja.

Sake of di one by follow detailed briefing by security chiefs ontop di current situation for Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari go make a national broadcast by 7pm on Thursday, 22 October.

Wia dis foto come from, State House

Di Vice president, Secretary to di Goment of di Federation, Chief of Staff, Defence Minister, di Service Chiefs, IG of Police and oda heads of security agencies also attend di meeting.

Dis meeting dey follow days of violent protests wey don spoil plenti tins across di west African kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@muhammadubuhari

Di Personal Assistant on New Media to president, Bashir Ahmad wey tweet dis informate add say;

"Hearts dey filled with emotions, sadness and grief for di events of di last 48hrs, may we never experience dis kain chaos."