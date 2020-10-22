Warri prison break: Hoodlums attack Warri Prison for Okere road, set fire

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Some jaguda pipo alias hoodlums try to break into Warri Prison wey dey Okere road for Delta State, southern Nigeria.

Di prison attack for Warri Correctional Centre happun on Thursday 22 October, 2020 about di same time Ikoyi prison attack bin happun.

Police confam give BBC Pidgin say jaguda pipo attempt jail break for di prison inside Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria.

"Since di Benin prison break happun, police for Delta state don dey guide di Okere prison to make sure say such tin no happpun for dia." Di tok-tok pesin for police inside Delta State Onome Onovwakpoyeya tok.

E no dey clear weda some prisoners escape but some videos for social media wey capture wetin happun show di door of di prison open at some point.

Di police PRO tok say dem get report say di inmate na dem set fire inside di prison but outside side of di prison don dey calm because police tanda dia.

Tori be say di hoodlums wey dey claim to protest move from Effurun roundabout dey shout "Okere prison, Okere Prison" and begin move towards di prison but policemen don dey already on ground to repel any attack.

For now, she no know if any inmate escape from di prison but she dey wait for di prison warders to informate dem if any escape haapun or not, Di police PRO add.

Earlier before dis attack di Delta State govnor Ifeanyi Okowa decare 48 hours curfew for di state afta jaguda pipo go attack goment buildings.