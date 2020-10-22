Okitipupa Prison break: 58 prisoners escape for Ondo prison

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Correctional Service

Jaguda pipo attack one prison for Ondo State south west Nigeria wia dem release 58 prisoners on Thursday.

Di hoodlums descend on di prison alias National Correctional Service Centre wey dey Okitipupa around 10am, according to Public Relations Officer of di Ondo State Command of NCS, Ogundare Babatunde, wey follow BBC Pidgin tok "Dem elease about 58 prisoners wey dey inside cell and burn part of di facility".

But everitin don dey under control, Babatunde tell BBC Pidgin. Meanwhile Ondo State bin don declare curfew till further notice for di state sake of wetin dey happun.

As dis mata dey happun, some jaguda pipo try to break into Warri Prison for southern Nigeria wey dey Okere road for Delta State, and Ikoyi wey dey Lagos State south-western Nigeria.

Policemen and soldiers don arrive di Ikoyi Correctional Centre and dem dey try to stop di attempted jailbreak.

While Police for Delta State tell BBC Pidgin say di situation don dey under control although dem set fire for part of di prison.

E no dey clear weda prisoners escape for di Warri prison.

So only Thursday alone, three attempted jail breaks happun.

Dis dey happun just days afta jaguda pipo wey hijack di #EndSARS protests for Benin, Edo State southern Nigeria bin go break Benin and Okoh prisons.