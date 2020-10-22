#EndSARS protest: Police clear road blocks for Lagos

Dem say di move dey necessary to remove road blocks and to begin take charge of lives and properties for di state afta some jaguda attack different areas of di state.

According to statement wey di police command for Lagos state release, di areas wia di police chiefs clear be "Falomo Round About, Sura-Adeniji and Ilubinrin end of the Third Mainland Bridge, Iyana Oworo and Gbagada end of Ikorodu Expressway, Oju Elegba (Surulere) and Apongbon Bridge, in the Lagos Island".Di DIG also condemn attacks on police stations and public facilities, as jaguda pipo put fire for Ikotun Police Station Thursday, 22nd October, 2020Everiwia for Lagos (lives & properties worth billions) don scata afta jaguda pipo alias hoodlums hijack di #EndSARS protest for Nigeria commercial city.Na violence full di last three days of wetin suppose be peaceful protest against police brutality AKA "EndSARS Protests" for Lagos and oda parts of Nigeria.On Wednesday alone, jaguda pipo burn down police stations, one of di biggest television stations for Nigeria, popular public bus terminals wit plenti long (BRT) buses and loot banks, court, shopping malls wey dey locked sake of 24 curfew authorities order for Lagos.