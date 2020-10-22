Muhammadu Buhari: See President Buhari speech today on Nigeria #EndSARS protests
Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari don tok say im dey pained say innocent lives don lost during di series of protests wey don happun across di kontri.
Dis na some of di tins wey Buhari tok today during im broadcast on #EndSARS protests to di nation:
- As democratic goment, we listen to, and carefully evaluate di five-point demands of di protesters.
- And, afta we accept dem, we immediately scrap Special Ant Robbery Squad [SARS] and put measures in place to address di oda demands of our youth.
- Afta approving di scrapping of SARS I already make am clear say e dey in line with our commitment to implement serious Police reforms.
- But sadly, di quick-quick way wey we take act, e be like say some pipo misunderstand am as sign of weakness and some pesin come twist am for dia selfish unpatriotic interests.
- Di result of dis dey clear to all observers: human lives don lost; we don get report of sexual violence; dem don attack two major correctional facilities and free convicts; public and private properties completely destroy or vandalised.
- Di regard and respect alias sanctity of di Palace of one peace-maker, [Oba of Lagos] don dey violated.
- So-called protesters don invad one International Airport and for di process disrupt di travel plans of fellow Nigerians and our visitors.
- All dis tins wey dey happun di name of di #EndSARS protests. I dey indeed deeply pained say innocent lives don lost. Dis tragedy dey uncalled for and unnecessary.
- Di spreading of lies and misinformation especially through social media say di goment dey blind to di pains and suffering of di kontri citizens, na trick to mislead pipo wey no dey observe from both in and outside Nigeria to make unfair judgement and behave anyhow.
- In opposite of di lies, both wetin we dey do and wetin we tok don show how committed dis goment dey for mata wey concern di well being and welfare of citizens, even with di facts say money alias revenue dey drop steadily plust restrictions sake of di Coronavirus pandemic.
- Goment don put in place measures and initiatives to help youths, women and di most vulnerable groups for our society.
- Dis include our broad plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out from poverty for di next 10 years and no Nigeria goment in di past don approach poverty alleviation like im goment don do.
- Buhari say di goment dey committed to preserve di unity of di kontri and dem go continue to ensure liberty and freedom of citizens plus dia fundamental rights dey protected.
- But make pipo remember say goment also get di duty to protect lives and properties, plus di right of citizens to go about dia daily businesses freely and protected from acts of violence.
- Sake of dis Buhari appeal to protesters to take advantage of di initiative wey di administration don provide to make dia live beta and no allow anybody use dem.
- Buhari say: "I call on our di youth to stop street protest and constructively engage goment to find solutions. "
- "We don hear una voice loud and clear and we don dey respond."
- Di gomemt no go allow anybody or group to disturb alias disrupt di peace of di nation.