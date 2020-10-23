Buhari speech on End SARS protest: Wetin go happun next?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari finally do wetin many pipo don dey ask for since di End SARS protest for streets begin for over two weeks on Thursday 23, October 2020.

Dat na to address di nation.

For di recorded broadcast ontop di kontri National Television Authority (NTA) wey last for about ten minutes, di president acknowledge di fact say soem pipo take advantage of di protest wey youths begin to legit demand for an end to police brutality and also end to di police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to cause violence and katakata for di kontri.

Di president ask di youth to stop street protests and constructively engage goment to find solutions.

Di president speech no tok about di curfew wey some states don already impose to try to stop di violence and destruction wey hoodlums and thugs don dey carry out .

Di president no also tok about di shootings wey happun for di Lekki toll gate wey injure ova 30 pipo and kill at least one pesin.

So di question wetin go happun next be wetin some pipo dey ask now.

End to protests?

President Buhari say for im speech: "I call on our youth to stop street protest and constructively engage goment to find solutions."

But dem go stop?

Well, Feminist Coalition wey be one of di organisations pipo sabi well-well wey carry di mata of di protest for head and wey raise about N147,855,788 for di protest don release statement say make young pipo march break obey curfews wey dey dia states and stay home and safe for now.

But one of di things wey stand dis protest out na di young pipo wey insist say dem no get leader, so at dis time many dey wonder if anybody go fit stop dem from coming out.

End to violence?

President Buhari say di goment go respect and go continue to respect all di democratic rights and civil liberties of di pipo, but di goment no go allow anybody or groups to disturb alias disrupt di peace of di nation.

Wetin e mean?

E no clear but wetin we know be say Nigeria President on Thursday give direct order to security agencies to use any means wey dey for law book to stop di katakata wey dey happun across di kontri.