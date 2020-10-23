How to apply for Federal Government scholarship 2021/2022 award for Nigerians

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria minister of Education, Adamu Adamu don invite pipo wey get interest and qualify to apply for di 2021/2022 Federal goment scholarship award.

Di scholarship award dey open for undergraduate and postgraduate studies inside kontries wey Nigeria don already get bilateral education agreement (BEA) with.

Pesin wey get di scholarship fit go for undergraduates studies for Russia, Morocco, Algeria, Hungary, Egypt, Tunisia, Romania.

Then for Postgraduate studies, dem fit do am for Russia (dat na if you get your first degree from Russia), China, Hungary, Serbia, Mexico.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/npower_ng

How to apply

All qualify candidates need to visit di federal ministry of education website, www.education.gov.ng

Click on Federal Scholarship Board icon wey dey di Home Page

Read di guidelines and then complete di application form online

Print di complete application form.

Note say applicant no go pay any processing fee, so make you no let 419 play you

Who dey qualify

Undergraduate Scholarship

For di undergraduate scholarship, di ge limit na 17 to 20 years.

Anybody wey wan participate most get minimum qualification of five(5) distinctions (As and Bs) for dia Senior Secondary School Certificates.

WASSCE/WAEC (May/June) only for di subject wey dey relevant to dia fields of study including English Language and Mathematics.

Dia certificate no need to be more than two (2) years old (dat na 20019 and 2020) for non-African kontries and for African kontries di age of di certificate na one year (2020) only.

Postgraduate Scholarship

For di Postgraduate scholarship, di age limit na 35years for masters and 40 years for Ph.D

All applicant for Postgraduate degree courses must get first degree with 1st class or at least 2nd class Upper Division.

Any applicant wey don fist receive foreign awards before must get at least two (2) post qualification experience or employment practice inside Nigeria.

All applicant must to don complete dia N.Y.S.C programme.

N.Y.S.C discharge or exemption certificate na im dey accepted.

Evidence of readiness say your employer go release you to go study.

Field of Study

Undergraduate Level;

Engineering,

Geology,

Agriculture,

Science,

Mathematics,

Languages,

Environmental sciences,

Sports, Law,

Social Sciences,

Biotechnology,

Architecture,

Medicine (Very limited),

Pilot Engineering,

Neurologis.

Postgraduate level- Master degree and PhD for all fields.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Federal Ministry of Education Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Minister of Education Adamu Adamu invite interested and qualify pipo to apply for di 2021/2022 Federal goment scholarship award.

Oda tins applicant need to know

Since di kontries wey Nigeria sign di bilateral education agreement with no be English speaking nation, applicant need to prepare to do mandatory one year foreign language course of di kontri of dia choice

All applicant for Russia Russia Postgraduate scholarship must already don get dia 1st degree for Russia and upload dia certificate online wey be;

a.) Undergraduate: WAEC/WASSCE, Birth Certificate, Indigine letter.

b.) Postgraduate: 1st Degree Certificate, Birth Certificate, WAEC/WASSCE, Indigine letter and NYSC discharge Certificate.

All applicant for Hungarian scholarship fit apply for up to two field of study as dem prefer and must visit di website www.stipendiumhungaricum.hu wey go hopefully dey open between October and Novermber 2020. Complete di form online.

Di require certificate for candidates wey dey apply for Bachelor in Imamat, Quran Teaching Professor and Imam Preacher Training for Islamic Religious studies inside Algeria na WASSCE/WAEC and no oda certificate dey accepted.