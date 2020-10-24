End SARS: Fake news wey trend ontop di #EndSars protest

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Protests on End Sars don dey on for ova two weeks

Nigerian youths bin enta streets to protest against police brutality for ova two weeks before hoodlums hijack do protest and e turn deadly.

Now, youths don enta house and goments for different states don dey call curfew to manage di kasala wey jaguda pipo dey cause. But pipo still dey speak out online ontop di mata.

One tin wey make di whole mata get as e be na some fake news and information wey don go round and we follow check some to see weda e true or false.

Di woman protester wey police no kill her brothers

One picture wey show one one woman, Ugwu Blessing Ugochukwu dey cry ontop statue as she dey hold folded Nigerian flag trend for social media say police kill her brothers troway for well.

Di picture na true as she join protests for south-east Nigeria. But BBC Reality Check follow one tok-tok pesin for Ms Ugchukwu tok, wey dem dey call Gideon Obianime tok, and e say e no true.

E tok say Sars bin detain her for sometime for 2018, however none of di brothers wey she get don die for Sars hand.

To cari di national flag no go protect you from Army

Dis claim, say soja no fit shoot pesin wey dey hold di Nigerian flag, even without proof don go viral.

But evidence no dey to show say na true be dat.

Infact, Onyekachi Umak wey be lawyer tell BBC say while laws dey about respecting di flag, "e no mean say di army no fit act because pesin dey cari flag."

We don also ask army weda dem no dey target any pesin wey dey cari di flag but dem neva ansa.

Femi Adesina no call protests 'child's play'

Some days into di protests, video comot wey show President Buhari special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, dey look like say e call di protests "child's play".

Many pipo take di video to mean say oga Adesina bin dey take di protests as joke.

But di video dey old and Adesina bin dey tok with local tori pipo, Channels, about anoda protest wey happun two months ago, wey di group Revolution Now bin organize.

Di 'fake' shopping mall looting wey no dey fake

One video show kasala and looting for one shopping mall for Osun state, south-west Nigeria last weekend.

Na one Twitter account wey All Progressives Congress UK get post say di protesters wey link to di anti Sars protest bin dey tiff.

But some pipo wey dey online and dey support di movement dismiss di video say no be because of End Sars but na do me I do you against xenophobia last year.

Di BBC follow one of di shop owners and pesin wey see di attack, wey confam say true-true, di looting happun and also di mall bin open for December afta di xenophobic attacks

Nigerian Catholic Bishop and End Sars Protest

One tweet wey don dey retweeted thousands of times say Catholic Bishops bin march to support of End Sars protest.

But di picture dey old, infact reverse image search show say di picture na from March wen di Catholic Bishop's Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) bin hold for Abuja to protest di killing and kidnapping for di kontri.

Even though di joinbodi for Catholic Bishops in Nigeria release statement to support di End Sars protest, dem no physically join any.