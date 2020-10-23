Muhammadu Buhari: #EndSARS protest violence kill 69 Nigerians, President Buhari confam
President Muhammadu Buhari tell one extra-ordinary meeting wit all former Nigerian leaders say a total of 69 pipo na im dem kill inside di katakata across Nigerian.
Dem include 51 civilians, 11 police officers and 7 soldiers.
Wetin di president confam dey come afta more than 48 hours wen armed sojas open fire wit live bullets at unarmed #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday around 6:45pm for Lekki toll gate for Lagos.
Na di next day kasala wey turn heavy violence burst across di West African kontri.
Details later.