Muhammadu Buhari: #EndSARS protest violence kill 69 Nigerians, President Buhari confam

President Muhammadu Buhari tell one extra-ordinary meeting wit all former Nigerian leaders say a total of 69 pipo na im dem kill inside di katakata across Nigerian.

Wetin di president confam dey come afta more than 48 hours wen armed sojas open fire wit live bullets at unarmed #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday around 6:45pm for Lekki toll gate for Lagos.