#EndSARS Protests: Killings, looting & property destroy for Abuja, Jos, Kano

Police for Abuja, Nigeria Federal Capital (FCT) don confam say na total of nine pipo die during di #ENDSARS protest for different location.

Eyewitness say one Anthony Onome die for around Kubwa axis afta hoodlums attack protesters for di area and dis come make di number of death increase to ten.

Friends and family of late Anthony Onome say di hoodlum alias jaguda boys cut cut am for head and na dat lead to im death.

Di FCT command say seven pipo die for di Apo axis afta some jaguda boys dem attack one car shop and begin burn cars plus attack pipo.

About 20 cars na im dem destroy plus dem attack small small businesses for di area and burn dem down.

Di jaguda pipo also burn houses although di police no give di total number of houses wey dem attack.

Anoda major attack na for Dutse Alhaji/ Kubwa axis although local pipo say police shoot five pipo, authority say na only two pesin die during di kwata between thugs and di endsars protesters.

Sake of di death, pipo burn down one police out post for for Dutse Makaranta, di jaguda boys dem also attack protesters for Berger junction and dem destroy more than ten cars.

Gbege also happun for Waru/Wumba communities wey thugs dem dey attack pipo houses but no official figure of death.

Di plenti losses from EndSARS protest

As peace and order dey gradually return to Nigeria after days of kata kata wey di EndSARS protest wey begin two weeks ago cause.

Di kontri don begin to count losses of lives and property wey happun for many parts.

For northern Nigeria di states wey di kata kata affect pass na Plateau state for north central and Kano for northwest.

Di losses for Kano

For Kano, di commissioner of police Habu Sani tok say officially dem get report of 28 cars wey dem burn, injuries to 16 pipo and some properties wey dem destroy and lootings wey happun for some shops.

Among di popular places wey destruction and looting happun na di popular Galaxy Mall and Chiken Republic eatery wey dey Sabon Gari area.

Kabiru Sufi na one of di owners of popular supermarket Galaxy Mall wey dey for Kano northern Nigeria and e tell BBC say dem lose millions of naira from di violence wey happun for di state on Tuesday.

Kabiru also yan say di pipo wey attack di supermarket wey im and im broda own badly wounjure one of im staff.

"I no dey dia when e happun na phone call i just receive say some pipo don attack our mall, wounjure staff and dey loot our things."

"Di oda staff run but one of dem get injuries and from di things wey dem pack na millions of naira worth of things."

Mrs Mary John come carry her pikin for school when di kata kata happun and dem burn her car, she tell BBC say na something wey happun within a blink.

"I park my car enter inside di school and na from inside i hear di shouts and kata kata wey dey happun and by di time i look outside my car dey on fire."

Some oda aspects wey di kata kata affect na cement as di commodity don become 'gold' for Kano according to seller Ibrahim Auwal.

"Why cement dey scarce and cost N4500 from 2700 na because say di kata kata wey dey happun for Nigeria no allow di transporters to carry cement enter Kano, so for two weeks now no new cement and pipo wey get for ground come capitalise on dat increase di money by almost 100%."

Ashiru Sani wey speak to local media for Kano say lack of cement don affect im marriage plan because e bin remain three months and e dey hope to complete im two bedroom house before then until now.

"My plan na to finish my two bedroom in two month's time because my marriage na in three months but dis lack of cement and di fact say di price reach N4500 make me go tell di girl family to shift di wedding by six months."

Many labourers and masons wey dey work for construction sites also dey complain about lack of jobs as di lack of cement mean say many pipo and companies no dey call dem for work again.

Di losses for Plateau state

For Plateau wey dey north central Nigeria most of di losses happun for Jos wey be di capital.

Some reports (not by di BBC) tok say na 3 pipo die from di kata kata wey happun and many businesses suffer losses.

Sani Musa wey lose im car to di gbege tell BBC say di thing still dey do am like dream.

"I just go terminus market area to buy some things and as usual i park my car somewhere close so dat i go just rush come back, na as i enter one shop i begin hear shouts and pipo dey run."

"From inside di shop we close di shop so dat nobody fit attack us and hours later when i comot my car don burn kpata kpata, e still dey do me like dream."