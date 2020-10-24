How to get support if your business pafuka during curfew

Lagos Gov go support business wey jaguda pipo tiff, spoil during curfew

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Lagos State goment don announce plan to epp pipo for di state wey dia business spoil during di curfew wey di goment impose recently.

Di Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) wey be goment agency dem set up to torchlight unemployment, na im dey behind di programme.

State gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu bin order 24-hour curfew on Tuesday 20 October hours before di 'Lekki shootings' wia soldiers open fire ontop unarmed protesters.

Di curfew later turn violent as jaguda pipo begin tiff from and burn down businesses - from big supermarkets to small shops.

LSETF Friday night post from dia official Twitter account say: "LSETF dey here to epp".

How to get di LSETF business support

•First, di condition na say di business must dey based in Lagos

•Also from di announcement, na only business wey dey affected during curfew (wey begin 20 Oct.) dem go attend to

•Business owners wey want epp must fill one form