Akiolu: Wetin e mean for di Oba of Lagos to lose di staff of di king

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/HrM Oba Rilwan Akiolu (Eleko of Eko)

On Wednesday dis week group of robbers break into di palace of King Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos State during palava for Lagos State over di EndSARS protest.

Di jaguda pipo wey attack di palace tiff shoes, money and food supplies from di palace, and destroy di palace, including di royal swimming pool, based on video wey dey circulate for social media.

Not be only that, dem destroy di palace and tiff di staff of di king.

Di staff of di king dey important for di Yoruba king.

BBC Yoruba speak to Yoruba cultural sabi pipo on top di mata to know wetin e mean for king to loss dia staff.

Osogbo resident, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon and Senator Peter Fatomilola, say di king authority no be joke.

Wia dis foto come from, LASG and Screenshot

Elder Fatomilola say dat if king no see im staff, na like say di king don lose im authority and don become ordinary man.

Chief Elebuibon say king dey always command and na why dem dey call king second to God.

"A king for Yorunba land... wey do all di necessary tins before he become king, no be only ordinary pesin, e don become idol."

Wetin go happun to di king wey dem tiff im staff?

Elder Peter Fatomilola say if na before before, di community go don commot di king.

"Dem fit also beg di pesin wey steal di staff to bring am back".

According to Chief Elebuibon, di person wey carry di staff for Lagos "pretend say e no sabi wetin im do".

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Peter Fatomilola say na only 'Mr.' be di king wey no get staff.

He explain dat dem go need do sacrifice so dem go fit find di staff and until dem find di staff everything no go dey alright for di palace.

"Those wey tiff di king staff insult am"