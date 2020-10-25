Lee Kun-hee, wey turn Samsung into mega company, don die at age 78

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Lee Kun-hee, di chairman of South Korea largest joinbodi of companies, Samsung Group, don die at 78.

Oga Lee help grow im papa small trade business into ogbonge global industrial company, wey dey recognized everywia, as e enta oda business like insurance and shipping.

During im lifetime, Samsung Electronics also became one of di biggest technology companies for di world.

Im na di richest pesin for South Korea, according to Forbes, wit more wey nearly reach $21bn.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Lee Kun-hee help to grow South Korea-based Samsung Group into ogbonge global industrial company

Samsung tok say Oga Lee die on Sunday wit family by im side, but dem no tok wetin be cause of death.

"All of us for Samsung no go forget am and we dey grateful for di journey we share wit am," di company tok for statement.

Oga Lee na di third son of Lee Byung-chul, wey start Samsung Group for 1938. E join di family business for 1968 and take over as chairman for 1987 after im papa die.

At di time, pipo see Samsung as company wey dey produce cheap, low-quality products. But under im leadership, e introduce ogbonge reform to di company.

Oga Lee dey famous for one tin wey im tell im workers for 1995: "Make we change everything except our wives and children."

Burning of 150,000 handsets

Tori be say (according to Bloomberg and NYTimes), for 1995, afta Oga Lee bin don dash im staff handsets as New Year gift, many of di families begin complain say di phones no work.

So Oga Lee para, come order say make di company burn all dia mobile phone stock of 150,000 handsets, wit fax machine and oda products, ontop one field near dia factory.

More than 2,000 workers gada around di fire begin cry as dia Lee tear dem warning say: "if you continue to produce low quality products like dis, I go come back and do di same tin again".

Tori be say, dis one make di company go back to square one, and begin build quality products wey turn into di Samsung we know of today.