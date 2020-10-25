Kumba killings: Goment accuse separatists, deny say army get hand for school killings

Wia dis foto come from, Tamfu Ciduan

Cameroon goment don accuse separatist, deny say army no get hand for de killings for Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy for Kumba.

Goment tok-tok pesin, Rene Emmanuel Sadi confirm say six pikin dem die, 13 dey for hospital wit wound and situation for seven of dem bi critical, afta October 24 attack.

Sadi say group of about 10 separatist fighters, wit local guns, kam on top three motorcycles, op n fire, kill, injure pikin dem for Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy for Fiango Kumba.

But, e say rumour say na goment soldiers kill school pikin dem no bi true. Say no reason fit justify de killing for pikin dem weh deh bi only wan go school.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Sadi say de school no bi get security because na new school weh e just start dis year. Special unit for army don di put security for Kumba town e add.

Goment di take care for de pikin dem weh deh dey hospital and say delegation go meet wit de families for share dia sorry.

Goment go open investigate for shine eye for Kumba attack, Sadi tok.

For now, no separatist group nova claim responsibility, but some groups di point finger say na oda groups attack school.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Reactions