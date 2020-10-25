CACOVID Palliatives: Lagos, Kaduna, Osun and oda states wey pipo raid and discover Covid-19 food items

Afta several state goments declare curfew to create peace afta jaguda pipo hijack di End Sars protests across di kontri, tori be say pipo start to dey find places wia dem bin store coronavirus palliatives wey goment suppose share give pipo to help with di effects of di lockdown early dis year.

For August, di coalition against Covid-19, (CACOVID) say dem kick-off nationwide distribution of food palliative wey worth about N23billion.

But all states no begin share am immediately. Some states say dem bin dey wait for go ahead from CACOVID office for Abuja before dem begin share.

See some of di states wia pipo don burst warehouse dem wia dem store di palliatives.

Taraba State

On Saturday 24th September 2020, plenti pipo overwhelm security forces for Jalingo, Taraba state capital to gada palliatives wey dem bin find for warehouse.

Dis one lead di Deputy govnor of di state,, Haruna Manu to declare 36 hour cufew for di capital till 8am on Monday wen dem go re-examine di mata.

Osun state

Na on Friday, kasala burst for Cocoa House, Ede for Osun state wen pipo go dia to find Covid-19 palliative and begin tiff am.

According to di goment, di food bin no dey di hand of state goment to share am, say dem bin dey wait for permission from di CACOVID Office, Abuja to start to dey share am.

Sake of di looting, goment impose anoda curfew onSaturday 24 October just one day afta di last curfew expire.

Kwara State

On Friday 23 September, pipo find different warehouses wia dem find palliative for Covid-19 for Ilorin wey dem collect.

Di goment say di remaining palliaive na for one local goment as dem bin don share most of dem.

Plateau State

Jaguda pipo find one warehouse for di Buruku comunity for Jos South Local goment, dem loot di place wella.

Howeva, goment come release statement say dem bin no dey hoard any palliative as dem collect am from di Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development, and Disaster Management on 16th October and bin dey wait for End SARS protests to calm down before dem share am.

Kogi State

Kogi pipo bin find palliative for warehouse for di capital, Lokoja as di state goment claim say dem don share dia own.

For statement, dem thank pipo for di way dem go cari palliative wey goment claim remain afta dem bin don share give di 21 local goment areas for di state.

Ekiti State

Many pipo enta ware house wey dem bin tink say dey house covid 19 palliative for Ado-Ekiti on Friday but di state goment don comot to say na chemicals dem cari.

For statement di goment tok say di warehouses dem bin loot na State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) wia dem bin keep fertilisers wey jaguda pipo bin mistake as garri.

Kaduna State

On Saturday, jaguda pipo enta one warehouse for Gwari pack several Covid 19 palliative waka.

Goment rreport say part of di places wey dem loot na NAFDAC warehouse were dem bin keep expired medicine.

Adamawa state

For Adamawa state, goment don call on 24 hour curfew today afta di kasala wey burst on top di looting of covid 19 palliatives.

Di govnor of di state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri tok say dem don share palliative for di state four times and di last one wey come from di Coalition Against Covi-19 suppose dey shared on Monday 26th of October before dis kasala happun.

Lagos State

Jaguda pipo on Thursday break enta one warehouse for di Mazamaza community of Lagos to take palliative wey dey inside.

Dis one happun as kata-kata bin burst in di state since Tuesday, 20th September afta security operatives fire live bullets for protesters bin gada for Lekki.

States wey don share since

Borno state and Zamfara states na some states wey say dem don share palliatives since so noting dey for any warehouse.

Bauchi State