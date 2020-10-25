SERAP don call for Nigerian goment to investigate COVID-19 material wey boku for warehouse

Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP), don ask di Nigeria Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to torchlight circumstances wey dey surround accuse say goment no share relief COVID-19 materials give citizens.

Tori be say, video show online how some jaguda pipo dey tiff materials for inside di warehouses across di kontri.

SERAP on Sunday say dem don write petition give ICPC to ensure say dem do di investigation fast and prosecute anyone wey dem find guilty if dem fit prove say truly pipo keep material wey dem don suppose give Nigerians during lockdown.

"E dey look like say authorities tell pipo to stay for house but fail to share COVID-19 palliative to ease di hardship di poor pipo dey face," na so SERAP write for dia petition.