Kaduna State curfew: Covid-19 palliative looting and Kaduna state curfew - Wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Kaduna Governement

Kaduna state goment extend di 24 hours curfew to all part of di state to help protect lives and property inside di state.

Tori be say di state goment on Saturday declare 24 hours curfew for some communities inside Kaduna South and Chikun Local goment areas but later extend di curfew to all ova di state dat same day.

Di goment say dis action dem take na to help safeguard di communities, protect lives and property and control criminal elements wey dey loot public and private assets.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Governor Kaduna

Di goment also order security agencies to arrest and prosecute any pesin wey dem find out say disobey di curfew, those wey dey responsible for breakdown of law and order plus those wey dey loot alias thief and destroy properties.

Di goment take all dis decision afta hoodlums break enta one property and loot alias tiff COVID-19 food palliatives wey dey Tanko Tete Street off, Gwari Avenue, Barnawa, Kaduna State.

Eye witness say di tins wey dem tiff include sugar, noodles, and spaghetti.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Governor Kaduna

Meanwhile, concerning di stealing of food items inside Kaduna state, di National Agency for Food & Drug Administration and Control(NAFDAC) don warn say di items wey pipo loot for di state include expire, prohibited and dangerous drugs.

NAFDAC say any pesin wey chop such drugs dey for great risk of serious illness and death.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Governor Kaduna