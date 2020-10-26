Kaduna state news: Man wey storm warehouse for Kaduna state share experience afta NAFDAC warning’

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Governor Kaduna Wetin we call dis foto, One of di warehouses wey pipo storm to pack food and drugs for Kaduna state

Dis man dey among pipo wey storm warehouse for Kaduna state, Northern Nigeria on Saturday to pack covid 19 relief items wey goment keep.

Friday Kyauta (not real name) tell BBC say e don dey already chop from am and e dey feel kampe.

Kayuta tok dis one afta Kaduna goment warn say di food items wey pipo loot for di state include expire, prohibited and dangerous drugs based on di alert from National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Wen BBC ask Friday Kayuta weda e no hear di warning from goment regarding di food wey e pack, e tok say e don already start to chop am and e dey okay.

"I hear dia (Kaduna goment) warning but e dey come at a time when pipo dey hungry and nobody go listen to dem at dis time to be honest."

"From wetin i carry come house i chop noodles for Afternoon and i cook Semo for night as dinner and i dey feel kampe uptil now."

Kayuta tok say for many years im house neva dey stocked up with food like dis time based on wetin e pack.

"I no fit remember when last time i get different kain of food for house like dis. Dis na something wey dem(goment) suppose share for us long time ago."

Abdallah Abdallah na Special Assistant on Communications to Kaduna state govnor Nasir Elrufai and e tell BBC say dem dey plan to start di distribution of di relief items and na EndSARS protest delay am.

Just as di deputy govnor wey be acting govnor at dis time state for her address to di state, goment bin keep dis items in anticipation of a second lockdown but as e no happun goment come carry di items go warehouses wey dey local goments to start distribution, na dis EndSARS protest delay di distribution dat is before dis looting happun."

Pipo for many states across Nigeria over di weekend storm warehouses wia goment keep food items and drugs wey dem suppose share as covid 19 lockdown relief items to pack things.