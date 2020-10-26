NECO [Is there NECO exam today?]: Why NECO postpone exams indefinitely across Nigeria

Di National Examinations Council don postpone di nationwide Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations indefinitely sake of di current security challenges, by di #EndSARS protests.

Na according to statement wey di head of information and Public Relations Division NECO, Azeez Sani, give tori pipo for Minna on Sunday.

Oga Sani say di EndSARS protests scata di smooth conduct of di examinations for some parts of di kontri.

Him say Di govnering body of di National Examinations Council for special meeting wey dem hold on Thursday, 22 October, 2020 review di on-going 2020 SSCE (internal) nationwide.

"From dat meeting, di governing board decide say dem go move 2020 SSCE (internal) indefinitely sake of di current security challenges by di End SARS protest, wey affect di smooth conduct of di examination in some parts of di kontri.

Di board say dem take dis decision, due to security challenges dem for di kontri, and say some state goment announce curfew and close schools so dem fit safeguard lives and property;

Based on wetin dey go on, e don dey difficult for di council to move examination materials across di kontri and students for di affected locations no fit sit for di papers wey dem don already schedule for dia examination time table."