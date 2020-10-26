Cameroon Anglophone crisis: Kumba killings, deaths increase for Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy attack

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Some children were injured when they jumped from second floor in an attempt to escape

Kontri pipo continue for condemn killings for week-end as number seven pikin die afta attack for Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy.

For October 24, gunmen on top motorcycles enta de school, for Southwest Cameroon, open fire kill six pikin den injure 13 odas, seven for critical condition.

Den for October 25, number seven pikin die and odas still dey hospital as Kumba pipo march for condemn de killings.

Claude Ngwane, papa for Renny Ngwane number seven pikin weh e die say e di check for keep e pikin dem make deh no go school for now.

Claude Ngwane; carpenter tori how e see yi pikin before e die.

"Ah bi dey for ma workshop wen ah see four motorcycles pass, wit three pipo wit guns for on top each motorcycle, wit explosive".

Ngwane continue work but e hear shooting for laik five minutes and de motorcycles kam pass de same road go back.

Wia dis foto come from, Kum Paul Wetin we call dis foto, Claude Ngwane, papa weh e pikin die from Kumba attack

De papa tori say e go see weti happen but for road some pikin tell e say deh shoot e pikin, e confuse first faint before e wake up.

"Ah take de pikin from ma woman, see only hand weh deh tie'am before deh later tell me say anoda wound dey for belle and pikin e intestines komot", Ngwane tok.

From St. John hospital, de papa take de pikin go general hospital, deh take e for theatre for hours dem afta for Doctors Without Borders.

"For morning deh call me say ma pikin don die. If dis kana tin nova touch you, you not fit know how e di pain", Ngwane tok.

But, "Ah get for bi strong as ma woman still dey hospital afta yi too faint".

Renny weh e die, number two pikin, bin dey form one, e komot Yaoundé afta e pass first school leaving certificate, go school only for two weeks before deh kill dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Kum Paul Wetin we call dis foto, Kumba people march for condemn killings

School na fain tin, but for now ah go keep ma oda pikin dem for house, Ngwane tok.

UNICEF, United Nations Children's Fund don say week end bad for pikin dem for Cameroon and Afghanistan.

Henrietta H Fore, UNICEF director condemn de killings, add say school suppose bi place for safety and learning not dead trap.