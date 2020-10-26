Nigeria security situation: EndSARS violence for Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Edo States of Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Oyigbo Rivers Police Command Wetin we call dis foto, Part of Oyigbo police station wey jaguda boys burn fire

Five out of the six states for Southern Nigeria dey count dia losses after jaguda boys hijack di EndSars protests destroy many buildings and businesses.

Rivers State

For Rivers State, traders for GSM Village for Oilmill area of Port Harcourt dey count dia losses as jaguda boys rade di place and clear all di goods dem dey sell dia on Saturday 24 October, 2020.

Dis na as traders and residents for Sangana Street and environs for di Mile one also suffer di same tin as jaguda boys rob traders and some residents for di area.

Tori be say di boys burn down one filling station for Iriebe area and vandalise court buildings for Oyigbo.

For Oyigbo local goment, Rivers Police Command confam say on Wednesday 31 October 2020 for Oyigbo Area Command, Afam, Oyigbo and Umebulu Police Stations, jaguda boys dem suspect to be members of di banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB burn down and two policemen die.

50 vehicles also follow burn down with one Armoured Personnel Carrier.

Sake of fear of attack, pipo for Oyigbo begin run comot for di area on Sunday 25 October, 2020 but security agencies say no cause for alumni as dem don arrest di situation.

Delta State

Wia dis foto come from, Dennis Otu Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian Correctional Centre Warri wey jaguda boys attempt jailbreak

For Delta State, jaguda boys burn down di operational office of the federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, for Benin-Asaba highway on 21 October, 2020. All di impounded vehicles including a Dangote truck fully loaded wit cement also burn. Dem also set fire for di High Court Complex, Ibusa road Asaba, wit vehicles wey park inside and do generator house.

On Thursday 22 October, 2020 dem invade one livestock market along Benin-Asaba road, Agbor, Delta State, come loot a truck-load of goats, sheep and chickens.

Dem also attempt jail break for di Nigerian Correctional Centre for Warri.

Edo State

Governor Godwin Obaseki don extend di time for inmates for di two prisons wey jail break happen for Edo State to return one week.

Benin City also suffer looting for some private warehouses wia some youths tink say Covid-19 palliatives dey inside.

Cross River

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook image

Over 50 buildings and business premises suffer damages after jaguda boys hala for Cross River State.

Di looting of Covid-19 palliatives from di warehouse na one gbege wey really standout as many oda states also experience di same tin.

Akwa Ibom