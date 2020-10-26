Cross River State Looting: Donald Duke beg looters for Calabar, Ben Ayede say sojas dey do house to house search

Sojas dey do house to house search for looted items for Calabar afta some residents raid and loot public and private property ova di weekend, according to wetin BBC Pidgin find out on Monday.

Tori be say during di violence, di state govnor Ben Ayade bin leave Calabar rush go Abuja to ask for help fom federal goment and by Sunday e return to town wit assurance.

Among di over 50 property di looters destroy, "e go cost tax payers at least eight billion naira to repair di Tinapa business resort alone," Govnor Ayade tok.

Normalcy don return back to di state, di govnor Chief Press secretary Christian Ita tell BBC. E say di state no record any deaths alias casualties during di lootings.

"Di govnor go do emergency meeting ontop di security palava for di state on Monday wit house of assembly members, commissioners, special advisers, senior goment appointees and local goment chairman".

E add say "Govnor Ben Ayade go review di curfew now wey tins don return back to normal".

Na since Friday 23 October di Govnor announce curfew to help safeguard di communities, protect lives and property and control criminal elements wey dey loot public and private assets.

Meanwhile former Govnor of Cross Rivers state Donald Duke don beg di looters for wetin dey make dem provoke.

E say; "we dey sorry we get to do better".

Dis dey come as some states for di kontri record violence and looting of public and private business afta di Lekki toll gate incident for Lagos wia army shoot End Sars protesters.

How hoodlums take ova Calabar?

Di looters destory Senator Ndoma Egba house for Calabar on Saturday.

On Friday 23 October, jaguda pipo alias hoodlums take ova Calabar main town wey be di Cross River capital (a town wey dey known for peace, cleanliness and tourism).

Na afta looters burst enta di COVID palliatives warehouse for Lagos, Nigeria commercial city where more than a week of anti-police brutality protests turn bloody since Tuesday naim kasala burst across Nigeria.

Di looters search for COVID palliatives, several private businesses suffer di same fate as goment buildings, afta dem march enta street.

