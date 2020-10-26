Cross River State Looting: Donald Duke beg looters for Calabar, Ben Ayede say sojas dey do house to house search
Sojas dey do house to house search for looted items for Calabar afta some residents raid and loot public and private property ova di weekend, according to wetin BBC Pidgin find out on Monday.
Tori be say during di violence, di state govnor Ben Ayade bin leave Calabar rush go Abuja to ask for help fom federal goment and by Sunday e return to town wit assurance.
Among di over 50 property di looters destroy, "e go cost tax payers at least eight billion naira to repair di Tinapa business resort alone," Govnor Ayade tok.
Normalcy don return back to di state, di govnor Chief Press secretary Christian Ita tell BBC. E say di state no record any deaths alias casualties during di lootings.
"Di govnor go do emergency meeting ontop di security palava for di state on Monday wit house of assembly members, commissioners, special advisers, senior goment appointees and local goment chairman".
E add say "Govnor Ben Ayade go review di curfew now wey tins don return back to normal".
Na since Friday 23 October di Govnor announce curfew to help safeguard di communities, protect lives and property and control criminal elements wey dey loot public and private assets.
Meanwhile former Govnor of Cross Rivers state Donald Duke don beg di looters for wetin dey make dem provoke.
E say; "we dey sorry we get to do better".
Dis dey come as some states for di kontri record violence and looting of public and private business afta di Lekki toll gate incident for Lagos wia army shoot End Sars protesters.
How hoodlums take ova Calabar?
On Friday 23 October, jaguda pipo alias hoodlums take ova Calabar main town wey be di Cross River capital (a town wey dey known for peace, cleanliness and tourism).
Na afta looters burst enta di COVID palliatives warehouse for Lagos, Nigeria commercial city where more than a week of anti-police brutality protests turn bloody since Tuesday naim kasala burst across Nigeria.
Di looters search for COVID palliatives, several private businesses suffer di same fate as goment buildings, afta dem march enta street.
See some of di building wey burn or destroy
- Cross River State Property Investment Limited, CROSPIL office, Bishop Moynagh Avenue, State Housing Estate,
- Independence National Electoral Commission, INEC office, Marian Road,
- Commercial Transport Regulatory Agency, CTRA office (100 Marian), Marian Road
- Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR - Dem vandalise am
- Senator Victor Ndoma Egba House, Asari Eso - Dem loot and burn am down
- Senator Gershom Bassey House, Asari Eso - Dem loot am
- Cross River Garment Factory, for Goodluck Jonathan bypass - Dem loot am
- Atakpa Police Station, Watt Market - Dem burn am down
- Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC office, Murtala Mohammed Highway - Dem vandalise am
- Calabar Discount Mall (wey get Valuemat Supermarket and oda stores), for Ndidem Usang Iso Road, Marian -Dem loot and vandalise am
- Ministry of Works warehouse, Ekorinim II - Dem loot and burn am down
- Cross River State Roll back Malaria centre, Barracks Road -Dem loot and vandalise am
- Bulavaard joint Etta Agbor - Dem loot am and vandalise am on
- First Bank, 8 Miles - Dem vandalise am
- West African Examination Council, WAEC office, Murtala Mohammed Highway - Dem burn am
- Federal Psychiatric hospital, Calabar Road - Dem loot and vandalise am on
- Access Bank, Mayne Avenue -Dem vandalise am
- Ayade Fuelling Station, Murtala Mohammed Highway - Dem loot am and burn am
- Senator Gershom Bassey House, Mayne Avenue by White House - Dem loot and burn am down
- National Identity Management Commission, NIMC office, Murtala Mohammed Highway - Dem set on fire.
- National Television Authority, NTA, Murtala Mohammed Highway - Dem vandalise am
- University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH, Etta Agbor - Dem loot am
- Cross River Agric Development Project, IBB way opposite Margaret Ekpo International Airport - Dem loot am on
- IDH Hospital, Chamley area - Dem loot am
- Empowerment warehouse, Henshaw Town - Dem loot am
- University of Calabar, UNICAL Publishing Center, Etta Agbor -Dem looted am
- UNICAL Microfinance Bank, Etta Agbor - Dem loot am
- UNICAL Main Library - Dem vandalise am
- Most Banks and Shops/Transport Companies, Ettah Agbor - Dem vandalise am
- Lafarge (former UNICEM) Truck load of cement along Atimbo Road - Dem hijack am
- Ibedmore Phone Shops, Calabar Road - Dem set am on fire
- Calabar Mall (harbouring SPAR Supermarket and other stores), Cultural Centre - Dem vandalise am
- Cold Stone Store and Domino Pizza, Ndidem Usang Iso Road, Marian - Dem loot am
- Shops in Watt Market, Watt - Dem loot am
- Carnival Calabar Treasury House (speakers, lighting, stage, carpets, mics, amplifiers, etc) - Dem loot am
- Mbukpa Police Station, Mbukpa - Dem burn am down
- Calabar Municipality and Calabar South Area Councils - Dem loot am
- First Bank, Highway by Ekorinim - Dem vandalise am
- H20 Calabar, Mary Slessor by UNICAL Main Gate - Dem loot am
- Accountant General Office - Dem vandalise am
- All Progressives Congress, APC office, Marian Road -Dem vandalise am
- Nigerian Chronicles Newspapers office, Barracks Road - Dem burn am down
- World Health Organisation, WHO and Cross River State Health Insurance Scheme (AyadeCare) offices, Barracks Road - Dem loot am
- Government Secondary School, Henshaw Town - Dem vandalise am
- Peace Mass Transport, PMT Park, Etta Agbor -Dem loot am
- Spark Shop Calabar - Dem loot am
- Eco Bank, Mary Slessor Avenue - Dem vandalise am
- UDEC Phone Shop, opposite UNICAL, Etta Agbor - Dem loot am
- Pensioners Office, Asita Ita Street - Dem vandalise am
- Cross River State Water Board Limited (CRSWBL) Residences, Ndidem Usang Isong Road, Marian - Dem loot am
- Hon. Eta Mbora apartments and properties on IBB and Mekenge dem loot