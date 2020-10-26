Tanker stowaways: U.K. detain Nigerian suspects wey hide inside Oil Tanker wey travel from Lagos to England

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Di Nave Andromeda ship stop alias docked dor Southampton afta seven pipo chop arrest by military forces

Authorities for Britain don detain seven illegal traveller wey secretly hide for one oil tanker alias Stowaway just few miles from di English coast, afta crew members call for help and lock demsef inside di vessel safe room, according to di ship operator.

Di 240-foot Liberian-register ship wey Greek shipping company Navios Tankers Management dey operate, bin dey travel from Lagos, Nigeria go Fawley oil refinery near Southampton, England.

According to one source close to di shipping company, di crew dey aware say stowaways dey on board, but dei stowaways come late become violent towards di crew wn dem dey off di Isle of Wight.

Wia dis foto come from, PAul Gillett/Geograph Wetin we call dis foto, Demdon keep di oil tanker currently for one secure location off the south of di Isle of Wight

Di crew members come run go hide for di safe room inside di vessel and contact di coastguard wey later alert police.

UK police say dem work with di U.K. Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Border Force to rescue di ship and di UK special forces complete di operation in nine minutes.

Di Ministry of Defence call di incident "suspected hijacking" and tok say Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel authorise di operation in response to one police request.

Oga Wallace say: "I commend di hard work of di armed forces and police to protect lives and secure di ship.