Palliative: Gwagwalada warehouse for Abuja dey under attack
Thousands of pipo don break into warehouse for Gwagwalada area of Abuja.
Di warehouse belong to di FCT authority and e dey located around di Local Education Authority.
Both old men plus women and pikin dem join as dem begin load bags of rice, noodles, salt. Sugar and oda items away.
Di looting for di FCT start since on Sunday. Di hoodlums dem bin attack di Idu Industrial Warehouse and later dis morning dem begin loot di one for Gwagwalada.