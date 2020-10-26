Palliative: Gwagwalada warehouse for Abuja dey under attack

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Thousands of pipo don break into warehouse for Gwagwalada area of Abuja.

Di warehouse belong to di FCT authority and e dey located around di Local Education Authority.

Both old men plus women and pikin dem join as dem begin load bags of rice, noodles, salt. Sugar and oda items away.