SARS protests: Rinu Oduala, Majekodunmi Temitope go represent youths for Lagos judicial panel of enquiry on police brutality

Wia dis foto come from, Rinu/Twitter

Rinu Oduala and Majekodunmi Temitope na di two pipo wey go be represent young pipo during di Lagos state judicial pane of enquiry into police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

Lagos State Government bin inaugurate 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution to torchlight cases of police brutality for di state as sake of di end SARS protest wey youths stage for over two weeks to demand justice for extra-judicial killings by di police and reforms of di institution.

Di Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, say Section 5 of Tribunals of Inquiry Law, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 give am right to set up di panel and add say two young pipo go dey inside.

Di sitting go start on Tuesday, 27, October, 2020.

Who be Rinu Oduala?

Oduala na brand strategist wey dey passionate about advocacy for social justice. She be one of di pipo wey dey front for di end SARS protest wia she lead hundreds of young pipo to ask say make police stop to dey kill dem.

She bin dey study chemistry from di Lagos State University and she be di convener of Operation Sanitise, movement wey share hand sanitizers to Nigerians during di heat of di coronavirus for di kontri.

Di young woman also lead protest against rape, afta di death of Uwavera Omozuwa in and Tina Ezekwe begin trend for social media.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Who be Majekodunmi Temitope Oluwaseun?

Oluwaseun na administrator and transformational leader wey be activist and e also join di End SARS protest, and e be advocate for ending police brutality for Nigeria.

Di two representatives go listen to di submissions of survivors, interrogate di accuse police officer, determine how true di claims be, recommend purnishment for di guilt police and conpensations for di victims.

Sittings go start be on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm at di Lagos Court of Arbitration.