Sanwo Olu Becky Anderson: Wetin Gov. Sanwo-Olu tell CNN Becky Anderson about Lekki tool gate shooting

Di governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu tells CNN tori pesin, Becky Anderson say im believe 'genuine reforms' of police go dey afta di EndSARS protests wey go on for more than two weeks.

During di di Governor Interview for CNN, e tok about wetin e don see so far and steps wey im goment go take to tackle di palava. Here na seven tins wey Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu tok during di interview;