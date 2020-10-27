Sanwo Olu Becky Anderson: Wetin Gov. Sanwo-Olu tell CNN Becky Anderson about Lekki tool gate shooting
Di governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu tells CNN tori pesin, Becky Anderson say im believe 'genuine reforms' of police go dey afta di EndSARS protests wey go on for more than two weeks.
During di di Governor Interview for CNN, e tok about wetin e don see so far and steps wey im goment go take to tackle di palava. Here na seven tins wey Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu tok during di interview;
- Lagos state Governor say two dead bodies na im dem don see from all di Mortuary, hospitals wey dem don visit plus dia record. "Wetin happun be say so many footages dey fly upandan wey pipo dey show but we neva see dead bodies, we neva see relative or anybody wey come out to say im na papa or mama to someone and I no fit find dat peisin."
- Governor Sanwo-Olu say e don go di scene of di Lekki shooting and no blood dey dia.
- Di Governor say from di footage wey dem see, because cameras dey di toll gate. e be like na men in military uniform wey fit be Nigeria army carry out di shooting.
- Governor Sanwo-Olu say di CCTV footage from di toll gate go dey part of di investigation wey Lagos state don already begin on Monday, e go dey available for di judicial panel to review.
- Lagos state Governor say dem go hold pipo wey dey guilty accountable. "Although, I no be commander in Chief of di armed forces, I be governor of a state but wen di report from di judicial panel come out, we go channel am to all di relevant authorities of di state to make sure everyone wey dem find guilty dey accountable for di act."
- Di Governor say no be international pressure force me to finally speak out on top wetin protesters don dey complain about police brutality since.
- Governor Sanwo-Olu say e genuinely believe say change go come as a result of wetin don happun for di past week. One of di reason na because wetin happuun na clarion call for all goment to realise wetin di youths want dem to do and di second na because wetin don happun for Lagos na something wey dem no imagine say e fit happun.