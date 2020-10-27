Lekki Toll Gate Lagos Nigeria: Rinu Oduala, Majekodunmi Temitope speak as Lagos EndSARS panel begin work

Venue for the Judicial Panel na: Lagos Court of Arbitration. 1A, Remi Olowude Street, 2nd Roundabout, Lekki - Epe Expressway, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Today, we go begin to see if truly justice go dey, if truly, justice exists. Na wetin Rinu Oduala one of di youths rep for di Lagos judicial panel on police brutality tok on Tuesday.

Majekodunmi Temitope also tweet dis morning say no be special day but na day to start wit getting justice.

Tori be say one week afta Nigeria armed forces shoot at peaceful anti-police brutality protesters for Lagos, di judicial panel of enquiry wey Lagos State Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu set up, don begin hear evidence wey dey related wit di incident.

Di scope of di panel don dey expanded to cover Lekki Toll Gate Lagos Nigeria shooting, Govnor Sanwo-Olu add.

Di sitting wey suppose start at 10am (Nigerian Time) bin delay small afta BBC Pidgin find out say Rinu and Majekodunmi no gree sign oat of secrecy paper wey everi member of di panel suppose sign.

Many interest groups including di Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) dey represented for di hearng

Pipo wey get complains and petition ontop wetin happun fit send am in writting alias memoranda wey dem fit submit through di panel email: judicialpanelonsars@lagosstate.gov.ng

Tori be say di koko for dis investigative body wey dem set up na to look into reports of abuse by former Special Anti-Robbery Squad aka SARS. Di police unit dey face accuse of plenty human rights violations.

Although di investigative panel bin start work on Monday, dem go official begin public hearing on Tuesday 27 October.

EverI state for Nigeria don launch dia own own judicial panel of inquiry, afta weeks of protest wey call for end to police brutality.

Di initial plan for di wey dem set up na to investigate historical abuse by SARS. But Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announce on Friday say dem expand to include Tuesday shooting.

Dis panel hearing dey come as some states for Nigeria record violence and looting of public and private business afta di Lekki toll gate incident for Lagos wia army shoot unarmed #EndSARS protesters.

Tori be say afta di killing of unarmed protesters for Lekki wey be rich area for di state, di next tin issue wey authorities gatz deal wit na serious looting of public and private business and violence across di kontri.

Di pipo wey get hand for di shooting dem never identify dem yet, but some videos wey dey social media show men for military dey shoot at di crowd of prostesters wey bin dey wave flags and sing di national anthems.

Di army claim say no be dia sojas shoot. But Amnesty International say at least twelve demonstrators die for two separate incidents for Lagos on Tuesday.

Nigerian Governors and Ministers from di South West region bin go visit Lagos on Sunday, four days afta Tuesday shootings for Lekki Toll Gate. Gov. Sanwo-Olu of Lagos don admit for one CNN interview say na Army dey responsible for di shooting.

Di state goment bin deny say anybody die for di incident, but di di govnor of Lagos don change im mouth and say two pipo die. Him promise full investigation and justice for di victims and dia families.