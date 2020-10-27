Kumba Massacre: Anglophone crisis Kumba school attack - Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy 24 October facts wey happun

Wia dis foto come from, Kobe Williams

No family loss four pikin dem wen gumnen attack Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy for Fiango, Kumba, Southwest Cameroon. BBC Pidgin don fact-check.

Shortly afta di 24 October attack, tori wey no dey confam claim say afta di four pikin die, di a mami collapse die from shock afta as some kana kongossa-gossip di share for social media.

Since den, tori di pass for social media weh we shine eye for see if e correct.

Some bloggers say mami collapse afta e four pikin dem for Kumba attack.

Dis tori di waka up and down for social media wit picture for one woman, wit no name.

Sone kontri pipo di ask kweshion if na true.

How many pipo die for Kumba, who dem be?

Dis na weti BBC new find out afta deh call families, put name for pikin and parent side by side.

From de names dem, e show say no family loss more dan one pikin.

"De only family weh deh get two for Mother Francisca school, na Ngwane family, one pikin die dia relation, Renny Ngwane.

De woman, Ebenye Mariette, teacher still dey for hospital for Douala wit e own pikin weh deh take e for emergency yesterday, Gregory Ntemoyok Mewanu, city mayor, tell BBC News Pidgin."

Nkem Joseph, weh e family loss pikin too tell BBC News Pidgin say all of dem loss na one-one pikin.

Also tori pipo weh deh bi first enta de school say no woman die afta e pikin dem die.

When de attack happen, Doctors without border bin receive, 10 patients, refer five for hospital for specialized treatment, oda remain, but one die as e reach dia unbalance, Alberto Jordo Marcos emergency coordinator for Southwest tok.

Just now deh injured pikin dem dey different hospitals for Southwest and de one for Douala.

Minister Manaouda Malachie say e don send psychological social support for hospital for helep de pipo weh deh still dey hospital.

Parents weh dia pikin dem die di continue for sink in side pain, for de kana way de pikin dem die.