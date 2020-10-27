MSME Survival fund free business registration: How to apply to register your 'company' name free of charge with CAC

Wia dis foto come from, MSMES SURVIVAL FUND/TWITTER

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don give approval for 250,000 Meduim Small and Micro Entrepreneurs (MSME) to register dia business names free of charge with di Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) starting from 19, October, 2020.

Dis na part of goment post Covid-19 pandemc survival intervention to support micro and small businesses to formalise dia business.

Buhari Personal Assistant on New Media Bashir Ahmad post di informate for Twitter, CAC go register 6,600 business names for 34 states of di federation.

But Abuja go get 7,906 Lagos 9,084 and Kano state go 8400.

How to apply and benefit from the free registration