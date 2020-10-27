End SARS: Lagos Panel of Inquiry on police brutality begin sitting - See five things wey happun as e start

Wia dis foto come from, BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU/TWITTER

Di Lagos State Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for victims of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad aka SARS, related abuses and Lekki Toll gate incident don begin sitting on Tuesday, 27 October.

Di sitting na one of di 5 for 5 demands of di End SARS protesters wey dia demonstration shake Nigeria for nearly three weeks.

Dem want make goment set up judicial panel of inquiry wey go torchlight all cases of police brutality, end SARS and bring culprits to justice. Dem also want make goment compensate families of victims wey don die from SARS hand.

To meet dis demand, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari bin order make each states for di kontri set up inquiry panel wey go shook eyes for di mata.

Tuesday hearing for Lagos state na di first one for di kontri.

Wetin happun for di first day:

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS

Panel no quick start

Di sitting wey suppose start at 10am (Nigerian Time) bin delay small afta BBC Pidgin find out say di youth representatives for di panel, Rinu and Majekodunmi no gree sign di Oath of Secrecy paper wey dem suppose sign before di sitting start.

Oath of Secrecy

Di Oath of Secrecy na one paper wey di youths suppose sign say dem no go expose any of di mata di panel discuss for inner chamber. Di youth no gree sign di Oath of Secrecy as dem claim say dem no be Lagos state goment employees, but dem agree to sign undertaken say dem no go discuss anytin wey happun inside chamber.

One reliable source tell BBC Pidgin say reason for di undertaken na make pipo dey comfortable to tok and no fear say dia mata go enta social media.

Di two representatives go fit follow tori pipo tok on any oda issue but for wetin happun inside chamber, dem must keep dia mouth shut.

Witnesses

Na four witnesses suppose appear for di panel today but na only two show.

Okoye Agu tori

Di first witness wey come out to tok im experience on police brutality explain how members of di disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for Ikeja, Lagos state torture am and comot im teeth.

For im testimony, Okoye Agu say police detain am afta im boss accuse am say im tiff im money from work.

Oga Agu say for 2014, SARS officers beat am, parade am for public as criminal, suspend am upside down, come remove im two teeth.

E no end for there, as he claim say dem sell im car and phones without im permission and hold am for 47 days.

He say im family don dey find am tey-tey as dem no know where im dey and when dem find am come police station, police beat im mama and im wife for im front.

Second Witness

Di second witness wey dey on wheel chair come wit im mama but di SARS officer wey dey involved for im case no show for di panel. Di chairman of di panel Doris Okuwobi say dem bin write letter to di Lagos State Commissioner of Police to produce di officer for di panel but e no come.

Na four cases dem suppose hear on Tuesday but dem shift am as relevant witnesses no dey available.

Di Judicial panel of inquiry meeting end earlier dan di 4pm dem bin dey reason say dem go finish.