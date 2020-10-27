ASUU strike update today: Goment say Academic Staff Union of University 'dia demands dey unreasonable'

Di Federal Ministry of Education for Nigeria don tok say di demands wey di Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) dey give dem before dem call of dia strike dey unreasonable.

ASUU bin tok say dem neva call off dia strike because dem dey wait for goment to do integrity test ontop di University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

Tori pipo Punch say ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi tok for interview say goment need to give di clearance to National Information Technology Development Agency to conduct integrity test on UTAS.

UTAS na payment platform wey ASUU create afta dem reject goment payment platform - Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

But di tok-tok pesin of di Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Gooong tell BBC Pidgin say ASUU no suppose dey choose how goment go pay dia staff salary.

"I no know whether you sabi how many groups, organisations and associations dey receive salary from di federation account. So if evribodi do dia own payment platform, imagine how many payment platforms goment go dey deal wit", oga Gooong tok.

Whether goment don accept UTAS or not, ASUU presido Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi say, "We still dey follow dem tok, we don given dem di position of our members, we feel say we go fit hold meeting dis week if dem neva change plans."

Ogunyemi explain say ASUU dey ready to resume academic activities if goment ready to play dia part.

Wetin be ASUU demands for di ongoing strike?

ASUU dey disagree with di goment on top di use of di IPPIS. Di joinbodi tok say dem no fit register for IPPIS as di payroll application no go fit work for some special activities of im members.

Di union National President Biodun Ogunyemi say di IPPIS operators dey short change members salaries.

ASUU come develop im own payroll application, wey dem call the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) and tell goment say na only dis application dem go gree use.

Apart from di IPPIS and salary matter, di joinbodi also dey hold goment to honour di agreement wey di two parties agree for 2013, wey dem finalize again for February 2019.

Di issues for di memorandum of understanding na on top lecturers welfare and proper funding of universities for Nigeria.

But early dis month, Federal Goment agree to pay N30bn to ASUU.