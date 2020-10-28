Nigerian Army deny Lekki toll gate Lagos shooting, say Sanwo-Olu goment call dem into #EndSARS protest

Nigerian Army don deny Lekki toll gate shooting on Tuesday 20 October, 2020, say na Govnor Babadije Sanwo-Olu goment goment of Lagos State call dem into #EndSARS protest

Inside statement from Nigerian Army 81 Division headquarters wey BBC Pidgin cari eye see, di army say:

"Di attention of Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army (Victoria Island Lagos) don see one video wey don spread full everiwia alias viral on social media wey show say civilian protesters suffer massacre by sojas for Lekki Toll Plaza. Dis allegation no be true, e dey aimed at causing anarchy inside di kontri.

"However, di decision to call in di military to end di katakata alias violence wey happun on dat fateful Tuesday na Lagos State Government (LASG) decide dat one afta dem declare 24- hour curfew." Di statement add.

Di army statement dey come exactly seven days afta some states for di kontri record violence and looting of public and private business afta di Lekki toll gate incident for Lagos wia army shoot unarmed #EndSARS protesters.

Wetin really happun on dat 'Black Tuesday' for Lekki Toll Gate?

Armed soldiers fire live bullets and fire works at thousands of #EndSARS protesters gada for Lekki toll gate inside Lagos, Nigeria.

Tori be say Nigerians no look goment face still continue di #EndSARS protests for Lagos even afta di 24 hour curfew wey goment declare to start from 4pm on Tuesday.

Kasala start wen thousands of protesters wey full Lekki toll gate still dey protest begin hear gun shots for air.

Di next tin everiwia scata and become rowdy. E no dey clear how many wunjure wen e happun around 6:45pm Nigerian time.

Di next tin wey happun na say di sojas don form wall alias barrier gada round di protesters wey no gree run.

Di protesters tanda for ground insists say dem go continue di protest against police brutality.

Gist be say Lagos State Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu don order say make di enforcement of di 24hour curfew no start until 9pm to enable pipo wey hook for traffic to get to dia domot.

Lagos goment say at least 30 pipo wunjure for di Lekki toll gate protest on Tuesday.

Wetin don happun afta di Lekki Toll Gate shooting?