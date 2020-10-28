Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala win WTO Director General election? See latest from World Trade Organization

Nigeria Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala vs South Korea trade minister Yoo Myung-hee race to become di first female Director General of World Trade Organizationgo dey very by 3pm Nigerian time on Wednesday 28 October, 2020.

Tori be say a key group of WTO ambassadors don choose alias proposed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead di World TradeOrganization, trade sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Based on informate wey BBC Pidgin don confam dis one mean say di way don dey clear for madam Okonjo-Iweala to become di African to head di global trade watchdog in 25-year history.

From all indication 104 countries including the EU and AU dey backing Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Di official announcement dey expected at 3pm Lagos time (1400 GMT) on Wednesday.

Wia dis foto come from, State House Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari say dem go do everitin possible to make Okonjo-Iweala win.

Madam Okonjo-Iweala bin work as two time Minister of Finance and then foreign minister for Nigeria. She bin also work with World Bank as managing director.

For how she dey ready to take on di role, she don tok for interview say "I be di only candidate wey dey work for di junction of trade and public health.

WTO reforms go tough but I don handle hard reform before plus including di reform of how kontris dey trade."