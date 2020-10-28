Burna Boy "Monsters You Made" performance for BET Hip Hop Awards & 2020 Winners wey include Master P, Megan Thee Stallion

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Burna Boy and Coldplay Chris Martin use dia powerful performance of "Monsters You Made" take pay tribute to victims of police brutality for Nigeria during di BET 2020 awards.

Artist like Rapsody, Master P, Megan Thee Stallion dey among who win di award

On Tuesday night October 27, Black Entertainment Television (BET) air dia everi year award show wey dey celebrate Hip Hop and dis year make am di number 15th.

Fans get di chance to see some of di biggest names for entertainment industry like; Lil Baby, City Girls, Burna Boy and Chris Martin perform dia hottest hits and win different category of awards.

How Burna Boy perform "Monsters You Made"

Burna Boy and Coldplay Chris Martin use dia powerful performance of "Monsters You Made" take pay tribute to victims of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) wey Nigeria goment don dissolve.

Burna Boy performe with full band as TV screen dey show civil rights marches for US and di protests inside Nigeria. Chris Martin suport am with im online performance.

"Dis na for Tiamiyu Kazeem, dis na for Kolade Johnson, dis na for everyone wey lost dia lives for di hands of SARS and all kinds of police brutality. End police brutality now and end profiling." Burna Boy tok for di end of di performance as im and e band raise dia hand up.

BET also tweet say dem stand in solidarity with all those wey dey fight for justice inside Nigeria and add say "RIP to those wey don lost dia lives to di violence wey dey happen for Nigeria."

BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 Winners

For di nominations, DaBaby lead with 12 nomination, while Roddy Ricch dey behind am with 11 and Drake plus Megan Thee Stallion get eight nomination. Here na di fulll list of winners;

Hip Hop Artist of di Year

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Hip Hop Video

Future f/ Drake, "Life Is Good"

Song of di Year

"The Box" (Roddy Ricch) Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze

Hip Hop Album of di Year

Roddy Ricch: Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Best Collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé, "Savage" (Remix)

Best Duo/Group

Chris Brown and Young Thug

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Pop Smoke

Best Live Performer

Travis Scott

Lyricist of di Year

Rapsody

Video Director of di Year

Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor

DJ of di Year

D-Nice

Producer of di Year

Hit-Boy

Hustler of di Year

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Hip Hop Platform

The Joe Budden Podcast

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Beyoncé, "Savage" (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé)

Impact Track

Lil Baby: "The Bigger Picture"

Best International Flow

Stormzy (U.K.)

I Am Hip Hop Award