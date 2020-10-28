Nigeria Civil Defence sack officer Illiya Ibrahim wey join loot palliative for Abuja

Wia dis foto come from, Others

Di Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) don fire one officer wey dem accuse say follow loot COVID-19 palliatives for Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Di force for statement say dem dismiss Illiya Ibrahim afta di Junior Disciplinary committee do dia investigation on top di mata recommend im sack to di management.

Tori be say officer, Illiya bin dey attached to di Gwagwalada Division, Abuja, and wen thousands of pipo break enta FCT warehouse for di area on Tuesday, e join di youth to loot di palliative.

Im video come go viral across Nigeria as pipo dey wonder how di officer wear im uniform dey cari bags of food instead of am to prevent pipo make dem no loot di warehouse.

Sake of dis, di management of di NSCDC come launch investigation on top di mata.

Di media asssistant to di Commandant General NSCDC, Ekunola Gbenga, for statement explain say di force charge officer Illiya under di public service rule and dem find am guilty of anyhow behaviour alias misconduct wey dey unbecoming of any officer.

E add say di Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu give am approval make dem fire Illiya sharp sharp afta e receive di recommendation of di Junior Staff Disciplinary Committee.