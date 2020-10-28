Adeyinka Taufeeq Temitope use YouTube learn how to barb hair, draw Wizkid now e say "I fit carve anything for your hair"

Adeyinka wey be from Ogbomoso, Oyo State for southwest Nigeria learn how to design hair from from di video streaming site [YouTube] afta im oga no allow am touch clipper for di two months wey im be apprentice.

Im tell BBC Pidgin about im dream and wetin im hope to achieve as a barber.

Watch as im draw Wizkid for dis head.