Mazi Nnamdi Kanu live broadcast today: Port Harcourt area boys mount road blocks, tension for Oyigbo Rivers State

Wia dis foto come from, Timothy Ojon

Area boys mount road blocks as police disappear for parts of Port Harcourt, southern Nigeria

Tori be say road users and pipo wey dey live for Mile One, Mile Two Diobu area tell BBC Pidgin say area boys dey ask dem for money before dem fit allow anybody to move about.

One man wey live for di Mile two area tell BBC Pidgin say di jaguda boys dey rob dem and dem no feel safe again.

"Sometimes you go see dem three or four, dem go bracket pesin begin ask am, Senior man find us somtin na. If di pesin say im no get money, dem go begin knack ya pocket, collect anytin dem see, dat one no be broad daylight robbery? We no dey safe as dis boys don enter evri corner. Make Goment come out tell us say di curfew don end or not.

Make dem do sometin, Ike Madu tell BBC.

Wia dis foto come from, River state goment press Wetin we call dis foto, Rivers State Govnor, Nyesom Wike

Anoda pesin, Austin Igwe say im see boys wey collect phones and money from pipo for Emenike area of Mile one, although dem no collect im own phone but pipo dey live in fear.

Last week di state Governor Nyesom Wike declare 24 hour curfew for Emenike, Ikoku, Iloabuchi streets as well as for Mile One and Two areas of Diobu for Port Harcourt afta pipo suspected to be members of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB cause serious gbege for di area under di guise of EndSars protest.

But tok tok pesin for Rivers Police Command Nnamdi Omoni say dem dey on top di situation e add say "we dey re-strategise to work better."

Tension for Oyigbo

Wia dis foto come from, Allwell Ene Wetin we call dis foto, Residents of Oyigbo dey leave di area

Pipo for Oyigbo dey run comot for di area for fear say gbege fit happen for di area inspite of di curfew wey dey ground.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike bin don charge local goment chairmen and youth leaders for di State to fish out members of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB wey dey dia communities, and especially for Oyigbo wia dem bin fly di Biafran flag.

Governor Wike say Rivers State no go ever dey annexed to any state or zone as e dey for Niger Delta and e go remain for Niger Delta.

"We no go allow am. All our vigilante groups dey encourage to dey alert and work wit security agencies to make sure say notin call IPOB exist for dis state. No procession, not even meeting anywia."

Igbos dey live and do business here and dem go continue to live and do dia business here, we support dat one but dat terrorist group call IPOB no fit determine wetin go happen for our State. E no go happen and we no go allow am happen." Im tok

Di Governor say di N50 million naira bounty on top Stanley Mgbere wey dey reported to lead IPOB members to attack di Palace of di King of Onne still dey as di Governor reject di plea for im clemency.

'I no be IPOB member' - Stanley Mgbere

Wia dis foto come from, Stanley Mgbere/ Facebook

But Stanley Mgbere say im no be member of IPOB as di Governor no get di correct information for di mata.

For video wey im make, Stanley Mgbere say im no be IPOB member but im be full Onne indigene. Im ask di Governor to investigate di matter very well becos na peaceful EndSars protest im follow odas do for Eleme as oda pipo also do di protest for oda parts of di kontri.

But sake of di N50 million bounty wey Governor Wike put for Mgbere head, di leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu bin react to di pronouncement of di Governor for one of im broadcast for Radio Biafra and also promise to give N100 million naira to any pesin wey go kill di Governor.