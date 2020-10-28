President Muhammadu Buhari dey beg Nigerians not to divide di kontri

E say dis year occasion remind Nigerians of di need to guard jealously di unity of di kontri wey dey very precious.President Buhari wey tok say ''Nigeria strength depend on (dia plenti tribes and cultures alias) diversity'', also honour di kontri fallen heroes and veterans wey don sacrifice da lives for di kontri.

''We honour di memory of our gallant officers and men wey don pay di supreme sacrifice in order to keep di kontri united as one entity.''Di nation remain grateful for di efforts and sacrifice of di Armed Forces especially for di fight against insurgency and oda internal security challenges wey dey face Nigeria."Di President also use dis occasion take re-promise Nigerians say e goment dey committed to create beta environment wey all citizens and foreigners get guaranteed freedom and returns on investments.